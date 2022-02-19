CLEAR Alert issued for 38-year-old man in imminent danger, officials say

Woody is a male described as being 6'0 tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black spiked up hair. He also has two tattoos and is said to be in imminent danger.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A CLEAR Alert has been issued for James Woody, 38, who was last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Moore Avenue in Aransas Pass.

Woody is a male described as being 6'0 tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black spiked up hair. He also has a tattoo of Texas on his right calf and a tattoo of the word 'unbroken' on his chest.

If you have seen Woody or know where he could be, you are asked to call the Ingleside Police Department at (361) 776-2351.

Officials say he is in imminent danger.