'Texas will see you in court' | Gov. Abbott counters threats by the US gov't to remove buoys installed in Rio Grande

The Federal Government says it will take legal action if he does not remove them by 1 p.m. Monday.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Abboto is responding Monday to threats by the federal government to take legal action over border buoys he ordered installed along the border in the Rio Grande.

The government gave him a deadline of 1 p.m. Monday to remove them.

This was Governor Greg Abbott’s attempt to limit illegal border crossings. However, critics are calling the move inhumane, saying migrants could get hurt by the buoys. Two weeks ago, the floating barriers were installed along the river.

The 4-foot wide spheres are also located next to newly installed razor wire in the Rio Grande.

Monday, the governor issued a letter saying he has authority to install the barriers. He said in the letter the U.S. Constitution grants Texas sovereign authority to protect its borders. He also claims the Biden Administration is not following federal law.

"To end the risk that migrants will be harmed crossing the border illegally, you must fully enforce the laws of the United States that prohibit illegal immigration between ports of entry," the letter reads. "In the meantime, Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused. Texas will see you in court, Mr. President.”

Last Thursday, the Department of Justice sent a letter to the governor saying his actions to install buoys near Eagle Pass "violate federal law".

The governor responded the next day with a tweet saying Texas has "sovereign authority" to defend its border.

Some lawmakers are criticizing the barriers. Others say addressing immigration reform is the best route forward.

"It's barbaric treatment , it's extreme cruelty, there's no need for that kind of cruelty, that's something you would expect to see in a country like North Korea," said Congressman Castro.

"I would be happy to host the President of the United States in Eagle Pass and walk through this situation," said Congressman Tony Gonzales. "To me, congress has to solve this because we've been waiting on a president for decades to solve this, and it's not gonna be solved."

In response to the border crisis, Congressman Tony Gonzales introduced an act which he says would focus on legal immigration and has bi-partisan support.

The governor has until 1 p.m. to remove the barriers.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

