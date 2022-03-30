EXTREME RISK: South Texas weather conditions perfect for fires to quickly spread

Burn bans are in place in more than half of all counties in Texas, including most counties in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fire risk in Texas, including here in the Coastal Bend, is high Wednesday.

A map provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service shows the risk for fires across the state. Corpus Christi and other parts of the Coastal Bend are in the "red" color, which means the risk for fires to spread quickly is extreme Wednesday.

Meteorologist Carly Smith said the high winds and dry conditions we will see Wednesday won't help.

Burn bans are in place in more than half of all counties in Texas, including Nueces, Kleberg, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Aransas, San Patricio, Bee and Brooks Counties.

Aransas County recently extended their burn ban for another 30 days.

Burning of trash, debris, brush or starting outdoor campfires are prohibited under the burn ban.

There are currently 11 active wildfires burning across the state, including the Crittenden Complex fire near Fort Hood which has burned 33,000 acres and is 70% contained and the Eastland fire which has burned more than 54,000 acres and is now 90% contained.

