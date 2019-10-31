CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A number of small communities in our area are finding out that there are Hurricane Harvey funds that will help them pay for projects that otherwise may not have been undertaken for years.

The Austwell-Tivoli ISD has taken advantage of some Hurricane Harvey dollars and a special program￼ that puts in playgrounds around different communities throughout the country.

This past weekend's huge event in Tivoli attracted about 150 people to the school to help put in a brand new playground.

The Austwell-Tivoli ISD Superintendent, Delores Vela, was surprised that she was able to get the federal grant for the playground￼ because she didn't realize they actually paid for things like this.

Jenna Lopez, who is with the school's Parental Involvement Committee, was in charge of making sure there were plenty of volunteers to help out.

Now, just down the road in Bayside, the Rebuild Texas Fund, and Kaboom, a national nonprofit, is paying for and installing a multi-sport court. It's a playground for both kids and adults. The multi-court is a big boost to this community where many people are still rebuilding their homes.

Mayor of Bayside, Susan Scott, adds that she hopes plenty of volunteers will show up this Saturday to help finish the sports court there￼, which is all part of an effort to rebuild and restore 57 community play spaces in those Hurricane Harvey hit areas.

