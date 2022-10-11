Former San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teen in McDonald's parking lot to face charges

SAPD Chief William McManus said that the incident was in clear violation of policy. Erik Cantu remains in critical condition, according to his family.

SAN ANTONIO — The former officer seen shooting an unarmed teen in a McDonald's parking in San Antonio will face charges, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

James Brennand is expected to face two counts of aggravated assault by the end of this week. Charges could rise if Erik Cantu, 17, doesn't survive. Cantu is on life support and in critical condition.

Bodycam footage showed Brennand shooting Cantu while he was eating in his car on Oct. 2. Brennand said he thought Cantu's car was the same vehicle that got away from him the day before as he called for backup.

SAPD's training commander Alyssa Campos said Brennand was there for an unrelated disturbance call. In the footage, Brennand approaches Cantu's car and orders him to get out before Cantu drives off.

Before backup arrived, Brennand opened fire. McManus said the incident is a clear violation of their policy.

"The video was horrific," McManus said. "There's no question in anybody's mind looking at the video that the shooting is not justified. And it took us a couple days to terminate Brennand, but he was gone pretty quickly."

Brennand was a probationary officer with seven months of experience. San Antonio police officers are on probation for a full year after graduating. He was fired days later.