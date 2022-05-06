Corpus Christi AMBUS headed to Jackson County after around 100 migrants escaped from box truck needing medical attention

The Edna Police Department said some received treatment at the scene and several migrants are still being searched for.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department AMBUS is on its way to Jackson County, near Ganado, to help treat migrants that were locked in a tractor-trailer for an unknown amount of time, Robert Rocha with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said.

Officials from the Edna Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office told 3NEWS and our sister station KHOU that about 100 migrants were found in the back of a tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on US-59 NB near County Road 202, just east of Ganado.

Several migrants were treated at the scene for possible dehydration and several others ran from the scene. Several agencies are currently searching for the missing migrants.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told 3NEWS that they are sending their AMBUS to the scene to help with medical attention. San Antonio and Fort Bend are also sending similar help.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as they are received.