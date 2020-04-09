Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reports two COVID-19 related deaths on September 4

According to city officials, the patients were 2 females with ages ranging in their 70s and 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Health District officials announced two COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, September 4.

"Our condolences go out to their families and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons. All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19," stated health officials.

Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Stay at home.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.