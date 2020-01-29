BATESVILLE, Texas — The smell of smoke was reported from some of you in our viewing area in South Texas, all thanks to a big fire in the town of Batesville.

Batesville is roughly 40-miles southwest of San Antonio.

Emergency management officials say the blaze started at a cotton gin.

More than one-thousand bales of cotton ended up catching fire.

According to officials, more than two dozen families were forced to evacuate their homes because of the fire.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no reports of any injuries.

