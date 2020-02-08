Crews installed bollards at boundary between Kleberg County and Padre Island National Seashore

Officials say further work will continue to get the park ready for reopening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Padre Island National Seashore officials say crews were hard at work on Saturday replacing bollards at the boundary between Kleberg County and the National Park.

The bollards, also known as "the north sticks", were damaged by the strong storm surge and coastal erosion caused by Hurricane Hanna.

"The sign on the bollards is in the same place, you can see how strong the storm surge was and how much of the dunes we lost. Therefore, not only did we have to replace bollards, but we also had to add new ones as there are less dunes and more beach now," stated Padre Island National Seashore officials in a Facebook post.

According to Padre Island National Seashore officials, the bollards are essential to the National Park in their everyday operations.

"Out of 65 miles of beach, there is a 4-mile stretch that is for pedestrians only and so we use the bollards to close this section off to traffic. Additionally, where the park meets Kleberg County beaches, the bollards are simply used to delineate the boundary," stated Padre Island National Seashore officials in a Facebook post.

Crews almost completed replacing the bollards yesterday including the set between North Beach and Closed Beach. Officials say further work will continue to get the park ready for reopening.