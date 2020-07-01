DALLAS — It’s our favorite time of the year – Girl Scouts cookie season. And not only is there a new cookie but packing has a new look.

Girl Scouts of the USA launched its 2020 season Tuesday and announced a new cookie called Lemon-Ups. According to the news release, it’s a crispy lemon cookie that will have a message from Girl Scouts. You may see the phrase “I am a go-getter” or “I am an innovator.”

The Lemon-Ups will be sold by the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.

Also, Girl Scouts will be adding Lemonades to the national lineup, which Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will be celebrating.

The new cookie boxes will feature how cookie earnings impact Girl Scouts and will highlight activities like canoeing, camping and designing robots.

GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in part, “…When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience, and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

Be sure to grab the new flavor or your favorite classic including, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you,

