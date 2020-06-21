CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Kingsville announced that the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office received confirmation that one of their deputies has tested positive for COVID-19.



According to Kingsville city officials, Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick received verification that the deputy does not reside in Kleberg County, so therefore will not be included in their case count.



“The employee was last at work and interacting with the public Monday, June 15, as the individual had time off. The deputy returned to work today for a few hours before learning their COVID-19 results were positive. The employee is now in quarantine," stated Kleberg County officials.



As a precaution, other deputies will remain in quarantine for at least seven days, and will also be tested for COVID-19 at a private facility immediately on Monday.



Officials say the facility where the deputy worked has been thoroughly disinfected as a precaution.