BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville Independent School District Police Department revealed to 3News that a disturbance at the Coastal Plains Community Center sent surrounding schools into a lockdown Thursday morning.

Approximately around 10:25 a.m. the Beeville PD was dispatched to the Coastal Plains for a disturbance involving a knife.

The Beeville ISD Police were then called to the Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood and Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss Elementary School where officers placed the children on lockdown for precaution.

"Subjects were detained and the scene is now secure. Everyone is safe and the lockdown for HMD and FMC has been lifted", stated a post on the Beeville ISD Police Department's page.

When new details become available on this investigation, 3News will keep you updated.

