DOJ: Customs officer admits to helping nanny enter the country illegally

LAREDO, Texas — A Laredo woman entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to encourage or induce a foreign national to enter the United States while she was a customs officer, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Rhonda Lee Walker was a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the time of the offense, officials said.

Officials said On Jan. 2, Walker improperly used another officer’s computer login information to help the Mexican woman enter the United States through the Laredo Port of Entry.

The woman had no legal status to reside or work in the United States, officials said. However, officials said Walker intended for the woman to illegally enter the country and work for her as a housekeeper and nanny.

Walker also lied to authorities, stating the woman was her biological aunt and denied getting the woman into the country or employing her in her home,

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing Aug. 9.

Walker faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. She is currently out on bond.

