A look at the Donna Immigration Detention Center at the Texas border

DONNA, Texas — Once President Joe Biden's administration began working on the immigration situation, they turned it into a catch and release program. However, not all of those immigrants are immediately released.
Some are held in detention centers like the one at the Donna Immigration Detention Center.
Trucks, vans and busses load immigrants coming in and out of the facility. It's been well reported that this facility has been suffering from overcrowding. It's where immigrant families and unaccompanied children are processed.
We spoke with Executive Director Abel Prado for Cambio Texas about the facility. His organization works on a number of social issues such as voting and immigration.
"To me, this represents like a half measure," Prado said. "It might've been guided by good intentions from the people who are in charge but it doesn't solve the problem. It causes even more problems. It's expensive and it doesn't live up to what are our ideals of our country. Our government is supposed to get out of your way so you can make a living."
On 3News at 10, we'll have more on the issues along the border, plus reaction to former President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott summits taking place there.
RELATED: Texas Democratic leaders call on Legislature 'to focus on real issues' as Gov. Abbott visits border with former President Trump
RELATED: 'The problems are dramatic' | Gov. Abbott stresses the need for border security during tour with Trump
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.