A look at the Donna Immigration Detention Center at the Texas border

This is where immigrant families and unaccompanied children are processed.

DONNA, Texas — Once President Joe Biden's administration began working on the immigration situation, they turned it into a catch and release program. However, not all of those immigrants are immediately released.

Some are held in detention centers like the one at the Donna Immigration Detention Center.

Trucks, vans and busses load immigrants coming in and out of the facility. It's been well reported that this facility has been suffering from overcrowding. It's where immigrant families and unaccompanied children are processed.

We spoke with Executive Director Abel Prado for Cambio Texas about the facility. His organization works on a number of social issues such as voting and immigration.

"To me, this represents like a half measure," Prado said. "It might've been guided by good intentions from the people who are in charge but it doesn't solve the problem. It causes even more problems. It's expensive and it doesn't live up to what are our ideals of our country. Our government is supposed to get out of your way so you can make a living."

