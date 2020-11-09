DPS hosting 2 driver license renewal, replacement dates in September

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 700,000 Texans had their licenses expire because offices were closed, according to DPS.

TEXAS, USA — If you need to renew your driver's license, then you're in luck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be reopening facilities across the state on Saturdays to allow people to get their drivers licenses renewed or replaced.

