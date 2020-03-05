CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parenting can be very challenging amid the coronavirus pandemic as parents all across the United States have become makeshift teachers.



Schools have been closed for the rest of the school year in order to keep children safe and healthy against the newly surfaced COVID-19.



These measures state officials have implemented required schools, businesses, churches, corporations, hospitals, and even law enforcement agencies to use an online environment for daily routines.



One local hospital, Driscoll Children’s Hospital, is now offering virtual car seat inspections.



This online service is especially important for new parents who are not familiar with how to properly install a baby’s car seat.

"The best way to keep your child safe in the car is to use the right car seat in the right way. Get your car seat professionally checked by a nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technician," states Driscoll Hospital officials.



Driscoll Children’s Hospital officials say all you need to do is make an appointment and a technician will assist you via video chat.

"We can set an appointment on Zoom or Skype to help you. You must have video and audio capabilities so we can see your car seat in your car," states DCH officials in a social media post.

You may contact the Injury Prevention Program team at ipp@dchstx.org and they will send you a form and schedule a time for the virtual inspection.

Organizers say once the social distancing restrictions are furthered lifted, the Injury Prevention Program will continue their inspections in-person.

Programs like these are imperative to a child's safety and experts essentially help families get the education and support they need to prevent an emergency or life-altering accident.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:







