Driscoll Children’s Hospital officials provide update on children testing positive for COVID-19

Driscoll Hospital officials say they have not seen a recent increase in COVID-19 positive patients under one year of age.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials over at Driscoll Children’s Hospital say during the COVID-19 pandemic, 68 children under the age of one tested positive for the new coronavirus since the pandemic started.



"From March 4 through July 17, 2020, Driscoll has admitted nine of the 68 children. All nine of the under one year of age children have been discharged. Driscoll has not seen a recent increase in COVID-19 positive patients under one year of age," stated Media Relations Specialist, Ben Castle.

This announcement comes just after Nueces County Public Health Director, Annette Rodriguez's, report of a baby who recently tested positive for COVID-19 when born, as the mother also had the virus.

During Friday's daily COVID-19 update at City Hall, Rodriguez also announced 85 infants under the age of one tested positive for the coronavirus since March of 2020.

On Saturday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales clarified that the county did not have a sudden surge of 85 infants that tested positive for COVID-19 but since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Some people may say 85 doesn't sound like a lot compared to 8,000. It's all how you look at it you know," Rodriguez said. "Are these your children?"

The number reflects the cumulative total of positive tests for infants under the age of 1 since the beginning of testing in mid-March, which has resulted in 8171 positive test results.

"These children are not two yet, they are under one," Rodriguez said. "They cannot wear a mask and so they are unprotected."

Rodriguez urged people to not take their children to the store or places where they know there's a greater risk of catching the virus

She said there have been around 25 patients hospitalized at Driscoll Children's Hospital which helps children 18 and younger but she does not know how many of those were infants.

Canales said while the elderly and those with existing medical conditions are at greater risk of illness and death, anyone can get the virus, from the elderly to infants, and without regard to race, gender, or economic status.