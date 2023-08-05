'He's just saying no': Police say driver of SUV that crashed into migrants will not cooperate

The man is currently charged with reckless driving, but those charges are expected to be upgraded, officials said.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The driver of an SUV that ran into a group of migrants in Brownsville, killing eight, is refusing to cooperate with police, and because of that has not been identified, officials said.

"It's not simply just combative. He is just saying 'no, I am not going to do this,' and he will tense up and so it kind of makes it harder for the detention officers to do their jobs, but we are talking to him," Lt. Martin Sandoval with the Brownsville Police Department said.

Investigators say the driver ran a red light and crashed into the group of people waiting on a bus, killing eight and injuring at least six.

A group of bystanders held the driver down after he got out of the flipped SUV because they said he was trying to run from the scene, according to Sandoval.

The man was taken to the hospital where his blood was drawn to test for drugs and/or alcohol after a warrant was issued. The man is currently charged with reckless driving, but those charges are expected to be upgraded, Sandoval said.

The man had no identification on him and gave investigators several different names, officials said, and they are working to get him fingerprinted so they can run those through databases.

"He hasn't been mugshot and fingerprinted yet because he is not cooperating," Sandoval said. "And it is difficult because if you have an uncooperative subject for fingerprints, you start to get a lot of smudges and smears, and it is hard to get an accurate identification through AFIS. We need him to be calm and cooperative."

Police said they can hold the man up to 72 hours on the reckless driving charge, which gives them time to gather evidence and make decisions on whether to upgrade the charges.