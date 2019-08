CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of communities across the country are holding vigils to remember the lives lost in the El Paso and Dayton, Ohio shooting.

A vigil called No White Supremacy Rally was held Wednesday evening at La Retama Park.

According to organizers, the vigil was held to remember the victims killed but to also call to action against white supremacy.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: