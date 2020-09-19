Gov. Abbott places several Emergency Management resources on standby in preparation for Tropical Storm Beta

TS Beta is forecast to strengthen to hurricane status and bring heavy rain to the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has placed several resources on standby in the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Beta makes its way towards the Texas coast.

According to the governor's office, TS Beta is forecast to strengthen to hurricane status and bring heavy rain and flooding to the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend beginning Sunday and continuing through next week.

"As this Tropical Depression continues to move through the Gulf, the State of Texas is taking necessary precautions in the event of a major impact in the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend," Governor Abbott said.

"This storm has the potential to bring heavy rain and flooding, and I urge the people the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend to heed the guidance of local emergency officials and remain vigilant as this Tropical Depression strengthens."

Texas Division of Emergency Management is placing the following resources in preparation to support requests from local officials:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Forces One and Two -Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team and Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and Saw Crews

Texas Military Department: High Profile Vehicle Packages

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Ambuses and Ambulance Strike Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams and helicopters with hoist capability to support water rescue operations

Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events: