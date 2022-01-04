Emergency SNAP food benefits for Texans extended through January

AUSTIN, Texas — There's some good news for Texans who are struggling to feed their families right now.
The federal government will provide more than $307 million in emergency SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) food benefits for the month of January, Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.
The benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households, according to Abbott.
"This emergency SNAP support will ensure more than 1.5 million families can continue to put food on the table," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to the USDA for their continued collaboration with HHSC to provide healthy meals to Texans across the state."
All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments that should appear in their accounts by January 31. The amount is determined by the size of the family.
“As Texans ring in the new year, this additional support will help families start 2022 with food on the table for themselves and their children,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.
SNAP food benefits are put on a Lone Star Card and can be used just like a credit card at any store that accepts SNAP.
SNAP can not be used to:
- Buy tobacco
- Buy alcoholic drinks
- Buy things you can't eat or drink
- Pay for food bills you owe
The emergency January allotments are in addition to the more than $5.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.
SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.
