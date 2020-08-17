Employee with City of Ingleside Police Department receives positive test for COVID-19

All City of Ingleside employees will be screened upon entering their workplaces to make sure they are not exhibiting any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Ingleside Police Department say an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected employee became concerned after he had lost his sense of taste and smell.

According to officials, the employee was immediately sent home and was advised to be tested for COVID-19.



"As a result of this positive test, the employee is isolated at home recovering and has not been hospitalized. The employee had been off duty for several days prior to returning to work, therefore the risk of exposure to others is minimal," said Ingleside PD officials.

"A professional cleaning service has been contacted to perform in-depth cleaning and sanitation of the affected areas where the employee works."



