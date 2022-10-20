Someone has died everyday on Texas roads for nearly 22 years. TxDOT wants you to help change that.

You can register for a call to learn how TxDOT plans to end the daily streak of deaths on Texas roadways.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For almost 22 years straight, someone has died on a Texas roadway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roads. TxDOT is hosting a Zoom call Thursday about their campaign to end the streak of traffic deaths, and they're calling on the media and influencers to help.

To join the call that will start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, you must first register here. An email will be sent to you with instructions on how to join the 30-minute call.

