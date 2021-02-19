ERCOT CEO says progress has been made, but more outages are possible in Texas

AEP advises customers that once power is restored, gradually restart appliances and devices over a period of 30 to 45 minutes.

TEXAS, USA — The Coastal Bend is not out of the woods just yet, but area residents fared better Thursday than they did in days before. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas shared that message about the electricity situation during a new briefing Thursday morning.

ERCOT CEO Bill Magness joined Systems Operation Director Dan Woodsen to answer reporters' questions on the latest efforts to get electricity back on for people across Texas. They said a lot of progress was made overnight. They allowed providers such as AEP Texas to begin supplying more power to their customers.

AEP Texas released the following notice to customers Thursday afternoon:

"Now that full restoration of electric service has begun, AEP Texas reminds customers who remain without power to turn off all electric systems and appliances to enable smoother service restoration," they stated.

AEP advised customers once power is restored to gradually restart their appliances and devices slowly over a period of 30 to 45 minutes.

"Taking this step will help prevent new outages as service is restored in your area," the notice said.

According to Magness, more outages could happen, albeit at much shorter intervals -- between 30 minutes to an hour at times.

The issue of wind energy was also addressed after Governor Greg Abbott put the blame for the state's massive cold weather power outage on the failure of renewable energy sources, which provide only about 10-percent of the state's electricity.

"Right now, wind is producing 6,500 megawatts or something like that, with the turbines that are available," Woodsen said.

In the meantime, ERCOT officials remind residents to use their energy wisely and be patient as the system will eventually come back to what we have all learned to expect.

They also said this weather event will change the way things are done in the future and that Texas lawmakers will no doubt want answers.

