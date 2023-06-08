x
Texas News

Weather Watch going in effect in Texas starting Wednesday

The Watch will be in effect this Wednesday through Friday.

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is alerting Texans to watch the power grid for the rest of this week.

The council has issued a Weather Watch that will be in effect this Wednesday through Friday. They say it's due to high temperatures, higher power demand, and "potential for lower reserves."

According to ERCOT's notifications page, Texans are being asked to watch the power grid conditions and cut back on their energy use. Some tips include avoiding large appliance like a washer and dryer and unplugging anything non-essential.

ERCOT officials shared on social media that grid conditions are expected to remain normal.

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for September 6 – 8 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand,...

Posted by Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

