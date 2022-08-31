Texas inmate accused of double murder escapes jail using handmade knife

Charles Spraberry escaped from the Cass County Jail on Monday night.

TEXAS, USA — A manhunt for an escaped inmate is underway in East Texas after officials said he used a handmade knife to escape.

Charles Spraberry escaped from the Cass County Jail on Monday night. Officials said the armed and dangerous man used the makeshift weapon to assault a jailer and take his keys.

"[He] was able to assault a jailer and tangle with him, and get his keys away from him to get to the door and run [out] the doors," Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said.

Officials said it's unclear where Spraberry could be headed, but Ransom mentioned that he knows the area. Witnesses said he was last spotted at a Family Dollar near the jail. He was last seen wearing white boxer shorts and a white T-shirt.

Spraberry is facing several charges, including double murder, after two bodies were found inside a burned trailer in the Atlanta area in March.

Officials ask anyone to contact police immediately if he's spotted. They also recommend everyone in the area lock their cars and doors while looking out for anything suspicious.