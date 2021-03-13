Waiver for expired Texas driver's licenses, ID cards ends April 14

Gov. Greg Abbott granted a waiver on expired licenses in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEXAS, USA — There is just one month left for you to renew your expired Texas driver's license or identification card.

Back in March 2020, Texas Gov, Greg Abbott granted a waiver on expired licenses and ID cards due to the COVID pandemic. The waiver allowed Texans with driver's licenses expiring on or after March 13, 2020, to not have to renew them.

The waiver also applied to those with commercial DLs, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates.

That waiver ends April 14, which means you need to renew your cards ASAP if you haven't already.

You can renew online if you're eligible or schedule an appointment with your local Texas Department of Public Safety office.

How to renew your license or ID card online

You may be able to avoid going to a driver's license office by renewing your license online at texas.gov. You can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639.

The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

How to schedule your appointment with a driver's license office

You must schedule an appointment with your local driver's license office to renew your license or identification card.

To schedule an appointment, visit the online appointment scheduler.

DPS said if you're unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other nearby locations.

All offices offer a limited number of same-day appointments. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To assist customers needing in-office DL services, designated high-volume offices are offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

For more information on how to renew your license, click here.