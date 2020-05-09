Facility designed for adults with disabilities coming to the City of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Jennifer Scott, a previous Special Education teacher is working to open a facility that offers day habilitation for adults with disabilities that may have aged out of the traditional educational setting.



Dr. Scott, a previous resident of Austin, chose Corpus Christi because she says there is a lack of resources for adults with disabilities like autism, Down Syndrome, or other disabilities. Choice Living Community is aiming to open by the end of the year 2020.



"At Choice Living, we believe that the individual educational education plan needs to be carried into adult life we provide that individualized approach for adults with moderate to severe disabilities that need continued support in the area of vocational social and life skills," states Dr. Jennifer Scott.



Dr. Scott says after being a Special Education teacher, she got the idea of opening the facility when she saw some of her students struggling to find work after graduating from high school.



According to Scott, Choice Living Community will provide vocational training, social skills, and life skills in a safe environment. Scott says she thinks Corpus Christi needs a facility where families can feel comfortable leaving their adults with disabilities to receive the proper care they deserve.



Organizers from Choice Living Community will be working with Mary Grett Transition Center to get the facility on track. Dr. Scott says volunteers are needed at Choice Living and this would be a great opportunity for college students who are enrolled in a Special Education Program at a University or College.



Scott is also currently holding a fundraiser for Choice Living and local businesses are able to purchase a business ad for various prices to support the upcoming facility. The business ads that are purchased will be featured in a cookbook that will be available to purchase.