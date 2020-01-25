CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Falfurrias City Councilman Alderman Flavio Garza III has died, according to a Facebook post confirming he was killed in a tragic car accident.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety say just after 3:45 a.m Saturday morning, a 2015 Dodge Charger was traveling south on HW 281 just two miles north of Falfurrias.

The vehicle crossed the center median and veered into northbound traffic, and that's when it hit a semi-trailer head-on, according to DPS.

The driver of the truck was unharmed, but Garza who was the driver of the Charger died on the scene.

In a Facebook post, the City of Falfurrias sends condolences to his family and friends saying, "he was a tremendous supporter and contributor to the city team, a wonderful father, and a beloved community member."

Garza was 36-years-old, and DPS is still investigating the crash trying to determine what caused him to veer into oncoming traffic.

