LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — DPS troopers are trying to find out what caused an 18-wheeler to drive off I-37 last night killing the driver.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on I-37 about four miles north of Three Rivers in Live Oak County. Troopers say the truck veered off of the roadway and down an embankment, hitting the access road below. The driver, identified as 49-year-old August Herrley, was taken by Halo Flight to a San Antonio hospital where he died from his injuries.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: