Father jumps in to save son from charging bull at Texas rodeo

BELTON, Texas — The strength of a father's love. This was at a rodeo in Belton between Austin and Waco.

The bull rider is bucked off and lying unconscious on the ground. That's when his father jumped in to shield his son from the bull.

The father even took a hit to protect his son.

The rider, Cody Hooks, posted this video on Instagram thanking his dad, and the bullfighters, saying things could've been much worse.

“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed,” his post read.