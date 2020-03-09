Federal Aviation Administration grants awarded to fund major airport projects at Corpus Christi International Airport

The projects are slated to begin in the Fall and will be completed at various times in the upcoming year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) received $ 8.8 million in federal grants for important infrastructure and safety projects.

CCIA officials say the money will be used to repair parts of the general aviation apron on the west side of the airport as well as replacement of the general aviation apron on the east side.

"The aprons are the concrete pathways that allow for the parking and navigation of aircraft near buildings. The grant will also fund a portion of the commercial apron which is necessary for the safe navigation of air carriers operating at CCIA," stated CCIA officials.

The grant will also include money to purchase a new Aircraft Rescue Firefighting truck to replace one that is already 19 years old.

According to CCIA officials, the grant money comes from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for pre-approved projects.

The Airport Improvement Program (AIP) regularly funds projects that require a 10% local match, but this year, the FAA will also pay the local match portion stemming from the Coronavirus Air, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

In the past year, the CARES Act provided money to airports after economic hardship struck airports due to a dramatic decline in air travel caused by the global pandemic.

“These projects will help CCIA create the safest environment possible for all of our aviation customers, for the airlines, and for our employees,” said Fred Segundo, the Director of Aviation at CCIA. “These improvements would be hard to complete without the help that we get from our federal partners.”

