Firefighters respond to morning fire on Antelope Street, second fire at apartment complex in less than a month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews were called to an apartment fire on the 3000 block of Antelope Street near I-37, just after 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

There were reports of smoke and flames seen coming from a residential, apartment building.

When CCFD arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the second-story of the apartment complex.

Authorities say they had the fire under control in half an hour and did not report any injuries.

Firefighters were called to the same apartment complex on June 22 when the middle section of the apartment complex was burned.

According to officials, no one was injured, as those units were vacant.

Officials say the middle section of that apartment-complex had a total of eight units that were severely damaged.

Firefighters said there were three homeless people inside one of the vacant units when the fire broke out back in June.

Residents from the apartment complex evacuated for a short time, while the fire was quickly extinguished.

Fire crews say the apartments were badly damaged by the fire that occurred in June.

Authorities say they have not determined what caused this morning's fire at the apartment complex off the 3000 block of Antelope Street.

