ROCKPORT, Texas — Members of one church choir out of Rockport is getting ready to pack their bags and head to the big apple.

Our Ashley Gonzalez went to meet some of the members to let us know what the choir members will need for their trip in just a few months.

This group of strong vocalists is one of 200 choirs around the entire United States.

The church choir will be representing the Coastal Bend.

This is the first time ever that the choir of the First United Methodist Church of Rockport has been invited. They will be performing a Pepper Choplin piece at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

Their take off to new york is in only a few months and it won't be cheap.

That's where you can help!

"We're about 20% of our way towards our goal right now, so we still have quite a ways to go," said Paul Klemm.

The choir tells 3News that they will be performing no matter what, but if you would like to donate, you're asked to do so at the church during operating hours.

Please visit the First United Methodist Church of Rockport's website at https://www.fumcrockport.org/

