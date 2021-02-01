Fort Bliss soldier found dead in her barracks room on New Year's Eve

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, from Cherryville, North Carolina, was first found unresponsive and later pronounced dead by Fort Bliss personnel.

FORT BLISS, Texas — An investigation is underway after a young Fort Bliss soldier was found dead in her barracks room on New Year's Eve.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, from Cherryville, North Carolina, was first found unresponsive and later pronounced dead by Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel, according to officials.

Details surrounding her death are limited at this time.

Graham, a soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Division, was a Human Resource Specialist who joined the U.S. Army in July 2019 from Charlotte. Fort Bliss was her first duty station.

Graham arrived to Fort Bliss in December 2019 after completing Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. She was assigned to the 1-501st Attack Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade.

“The Iron Eagle team is deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and teammate. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to her friends and loved ones,” said Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

“Pfc. Graham was a valued member of the Iron Eagle team and did an outstanding job for this Battalion. Her loss is felt not just in our formations but across the Army. We lost a skilled human resource specialist who wanted nothing more than to serve her country and her battle buddies.” Whittenberg added.

Graham’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.

