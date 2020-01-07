Police: Suspect wanted in connection to Fort Hood criminal investigation kills self

Authorities have not yet said what case the suspect was under investigation for.

KILLEEN, Texas — A suspect wanted in connection to a Fort Hood criminal case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in overnight, police in Killeen say.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what case the suspect was wanted for, nor have they released the person's identity.

According to the Killeen Police Department, its officers, U.S. Marshals and investigators from the Army post's Criminal Investigation Division located the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. As officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot himself. He died a short time later.

We are expecting to learn more information about this case later today and will update this story as we learn more.

Fort Hood, the Army post located in Killeen, has been in the national headlines recently due to the disappearance of two soldiers, one of whom is confirmed to be dead.

On Tuesday, the head of Texas EquuSearch told KHOU 11 he had called off the search for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen, who is from Houston, while they wait for human remains found to be positively identified. Those remains were found at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Guillen has been missing since April. A press conference with the family is scheduled for today at 10 a.m.

On June 19, the remains of missing soldier Gregory Morales were found in a shallow grave, his family said. It's believed foul play was involved. Morales was missing since August 2019.