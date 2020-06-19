CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our beaches across the Coastal Bend area have seen an increase of visitors the past few weeks after stay at home orders expired.



The tourist industry here in the Corpus Christi area, Port Aransas, the Rockport area, and other coastal surrounding areas has been booming.



With an increase of beachgoers, the amount of trash and waste left behind is heightened as well.

According to the City of Corpus Christi, their Parks and Recreation Department, along with Solid Waste Services have started an initiative that will allow all beachgoers to keep our beaches clean.

City officials say free litter bags will be available at N. Beach Access Rd., McGee Beach, and all North Padre Island Beach Access Roads.



All you need to do is look for the blue box with the free trash bags, and you can have a small beach cleanup with family and friends.



It is always best to wear gloves when picking up trash along the beach and to also wear sandals as there may be broken glass in the sand.



"If you are headed to the beach today, remember to leave it better than you found it," said city officials.

For more information, visit Leave It Better CC's website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: