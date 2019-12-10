CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services located on 2626 Holly Road will be offering free microchipping Saturday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Animal Control says that 1 in 3 dogs will get lost in their lifetime. Microchipping is a vital way of increasing your pet's chance of being found if they ever get lost.

They will also be hosting The Bissell Pet Foundations Empty the Shelters National Day at the same location from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KIII

There will be a $10 adoption fee for any dog or cat of your preference.



Officials say that since the Corpus Christi Police Department took over animal control in 2012, the number of euthanizations has decreased significantly.

Officials also remind everyone to adopt, don’t shop, in order to save a life!

For more information on the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, visit their website at https://www.cctexas.com/departments/animal-care-services

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





