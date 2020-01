SAN ANTONIO — Celebrate one of San Antonio's most beloved snacks ... Elotes!

An upcoming festival will be the first-ever "Roasted Corn Festival". It will be held at Copernicus Park on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event's Facebook page promises the festivals will have food (of course), music, and a kids booth.

El Chistoso Elotes El Chistoso Elotes. 272 likes. Elote Business, selling a True Roasted Corn Cob and Catering Services at economical prices.

