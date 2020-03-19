CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Donald Trump and U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary, Ben Carsonis, are being commended by Texas Land Commissioner, George P. Bush, after authorizing the Federal Housing Administration to start a foreclosure and eviction moratorium for single-family homeowners with FHA-insured mortgages for the next 60 days.

"I would like to thank President Trump and Secretary Carson for their leadership in the effort to help those affected by the health and safety measures being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19," stated Bush.

"By suspending all foreclosures and evictions during this pivotal time, it encourages more people to stay home and flatten the curve," added Bush.

According to HUD, these efforts are part of a movement continued by President Trump to address the impacts the Coronavirus has had on the people of America, especially families, and business owners.

The guidance issued applies to homeowners with FHA-insured Title II Single Family forward and Home Equity Conversion (reverse) mortgages, and directs mortgage servicers to:

Halt all new foreclosure actions and suspend all foreclosure actions currently in process; and

Cease all evictions of persons from FHA-insured single-family properties.

The Texas GLO will help to relay this information to local leaders and applicants of its various disaster recovery programs.

"Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush worked with HUD previously on expanding mortgage relief to Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insured homeowners and other measures to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey," said officials.

Bush continues to work with local, state, and federal officials to ensure Texans know of housing assistance options available to them, according to officials.

