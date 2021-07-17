Gov. Abbott hosts Florida's Gov. DeSantis for border security briefing, stresses need for funding for counties on the border

The Florida governor recently sent law enforcement to Texas to assist in border security efforts.

DEL RIO, Texas — Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Del Rio, Texas, for a border security briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Saturday.

The governors were joined by both state and local officials, as well as law enforcement. The briefing began around 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the Del Rio International Airport.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd, and Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez were slated to attend.

Gov. Abbott stressed in the briefing that all states need to "step up." He said in Texas alone in this fiscal year, we've set a new all time record of people who have been apprehended. "With each passing day, that record is going to do nothing but increase," said Abbott.

He said this is due to the Biden Administration and their "open border policies" leading to the "incredible influx" of people coming across the border. He made it clear he wants to arrest and jail those who illegally cross the border.

Gov. DeSantis said many people who are illegally crossing the border have said their destination was Florida. Gov. Abbott also mentioned a "reality" that people need to come to grips with -- "almost everyone who comes across the border is going to have a price extracted from them." He said this involves sex crimes and is a "horrific, dangerous journey." He said the Biden Administration is blind to how some children "even lose their lives."

Gov. Abbott also said, "One thing that everybody in Texas understands...if we are going to be able as a state to respond even more aggressively, one thing we need is additional funding," mentioning funding for Val Verde County and local counties so they can respond to the "record breaking challenge."

Gov. Abbott closed the press conference comparing the situation to a trauma; "Stabilize the trauma and you worry about the bills later."

The briefing comes after Gov. Abbott declared that Texas will invoke the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which requested immediate assistance to mitigate what the governor is calling a surge in illegal migrants at the Texas-Mexico border. In response, Gov. DeSantis sent Florida law enforcement to Texas to assist in border security efforts.