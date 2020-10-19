Gov. Greg Abbott celebrates Texas ranking of Best State for Business

"Thanks to our talented workforce, welcoming business climate, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Texas has been named the best state in the nation for business for the eighth consecutive time since 1996. I want to congratulate the Texas Economic Development Corporation on their well-earned recognition as one of the premier economic development marketing organizations in the nation. TxEDC, working together with my Economic Development & Tourism Office and other public and private sector partners throughout the state, plays a pivotal role in bringing more investment and jobs to our state. As we safely and strategically mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Texas will continue to expand economic opportunity for all Texans and build a more prosperous future for the Lone Star State."