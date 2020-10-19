Gov. Greg Abbott celebrates Texas ranking of Best State for Business

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement following the release of a new survey at the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Annual Conference in response to Texas being the number one best state for business.
He expressed how talented the workforce was in Texas and gave congratulations to the Texas Economic Development Corporation.
"Thanks to our talented workforce, welcoming business climate, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Texas has been named the best state in the nation for business for the eighth consecutive time since 1996. I want to congratulate the Texas Economic Development Corporation on their well-earned recognition as one of the premier economic development marketing organizations in the nation. TxEDC, working together with my Economic Development & Tourism Office and other public and private sector partners throughout the state, plays a pivotal role in bringing more investment and jobs to our state. As we safely and strategically mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Texas will continue to expand economic opportunity for all Texans and build a more prosperous future for the Lone Star State."
Conducted every three years, Texas has consistently held the ranking of being the number one State for Business among corporate executives in the survey.
Texas beat out Georgia, who came in at number two, and North Carolina, who came in at number three.