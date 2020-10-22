Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Education Agency establishes new program for students with disabilities

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency has announced the establishment of the Supplementary Special Education Services (SSES) program.

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency has announced the establishment of the Supplementary Special Education Services (SSES) program.

The program will be for connecting students with severe cognitive disabilities with additional support for the critical services they require.

Qualifying families will be eligible for up to $1,500 for a targeted spending account to purchase tutoring, therapy, and digital resources through vendors approved and vetted by TEA.

However, these supplementary services do not remove responsibility from Texas public school systems to provide educational services for each eligible student's admission, review, and dismissal plan.

Students who have been identified as low incidence disability and who were enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year during the initial COVID-19 closures in Spring 2020, will also qualify for the Supplementary Special Education Services.