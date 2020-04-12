Governor Greg Abbott announces extension of Emergency SNAP Benefits for Dec. 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide $204 million in SNAP benefits for December.

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide $204 million in SNAP benefits for December.

The emergency December allotments are an addition to the $1.7 billion in benefits provided to Texans between April and November.

Gov. Greg Abbott expresses how the extension will help Texans to continue to provide food for their families.

"The extension of these emergency SNAP benefits ensures that Texans can continue to provide nutritious food for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank the USDA for their ongoing partnership as we provide the support and resources that Texas families need during this time."

Gov. Abbott also states how wearing masks and social distancing when shopping is important for the recipients and their health.