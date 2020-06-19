CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that students in public schools will be able to safely attend in person classes in the fall.

That may come as kind of a surprise and a shock to those who are watching the Texas coronavirus case numbers continue to rise. However, Governor Abbott said there are enough safeguards in place to allow students to go back to a "near-normal" environment.

