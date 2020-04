NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nearly 4,000 people in Texas have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and even more Texans have been laid off from the job.

Now, parents and caregivers are left scrambling to find care for their school-aged students now that school closures across Texas have been extended through May 4th.

3News Anchor Leslie Adami spoke with Governor Greg Abbott to discuss the latest news on the coronavirus in our state.