H-E-B to randomly award educators, schools and districts across Texas in contest

H-E-B plans to give away $100,000 in education awards. School districts, early childhood education centers, teachers and principals can now enter-to-win.

TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B's Excellence in Education awards kicked off it's 20th anniversary with a year-long Texas Loves Teachers Tour celebration. The food chain plans to visit schools and districts within it's community while handing out gift cards, cash prizes and more, according to the official website.

In addition to the tour, Texas public school teachers, principals, school districts and early childhood education centers, public or private, can now enter into the H-E-B Excellence in Education Award's random drawing for a chance to win a share of $100,000.

Educators, districts and schools have until May 4 to enter to win at https://texaslovesteachers.com.

The award will be divided as such: one public school district will be randomly selected to receive $20,000 while one childhood education center will receive $10,000. The remaining $70,000 will be split among randomly selected teachers and principals. Teachers and principals must provide a valid Texas Education Agency (TEA) identification number to be eligible to win.

Since 2002, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program has awarded more than $13 million in grants and prizes, according to H-E-B's website.

Contest timeline:

May 4 at 11:59 p.m. Deadline to enter