H-E-B to send 500 'Operation Appreciation' care packages to Texans serving country away from home

Customers can nominate a hero through H-E-B's Facebook page.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B is stepping up to be sure Texans serving in the military away from their families can have a "taste of home."

To honor the "selfless sacrifice to our nation's military heroes," and in honor of America's Independence Day, H-E-B will send over 500 Operation Appreciation care packages to Texans serving our country away from home.

To nominate a hero, visit H-E-B's Facebook page here. Nominations are now open and will be accepted until 500 are received, the company said.

The packages will be filled with H-E-B favorites that offer "a taste of home anywhere around the world." Customers can fill the care package with love by writing inspirational words in the comments section to be included on a notecard in the package.

“We are thankful for the commitment of the brave men and women who defend our nation’s freedom and are honored to share a bit of home with our service members,” said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager.

Launched in 2013, H-E-B's Operation Appreciation has provided more than $10 million in support to dozens of military-based nonprofits in Texas, as well as efforts that provide mortgage-free homes to severely wounded veterans, the company said.

H-E-B has regularly been named a top workplace for military veterans and was recognized by Forbes as a top employer for veterans. The company said since 2014, H-E-B has hired more than 23,000 veterans and military spouses.