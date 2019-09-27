HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's deputy was critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in northwest Harris County.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop just west of Jersey Village.

The suspect shot him in the head and took off, according to sources at the scene. They say first responders were performing CPR on the deputy before he was rushed by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Sheriff Gonzalez asked for prayers for the deputy.

One suspect is in custody but there may be a second suspect, sources tell KHOU 11 reporter Brett Buffington.

Sources say the suspect had at least one open warrant for a parole violation.

The shooting happened in the 14800 block of Willancy Court at West Road. It's a small cul de sac in a residential area

Dozens of law enforcement officers gathered at a nearby gas station.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM