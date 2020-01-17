CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents and students are voicing concerns following a "hazing report", involving a school in the Rio Grande Valley.

The investigation is being handled by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The allegations surround a Sharyland sports team and the incident may have happened here back in November.

A common theme expressed throughout a special board meeting that was called last night at the Sharyland School District.

"I really do think that the punishment does not really meet the standards of the community that I would like to believe that we live in," said one parent.

"The kid, the victim, had to move schools because he couldn't come back to somewhere he was violated. You know, added a second student -- regarding the alleged victim.

The public comments addressing an alleged hazing incident that is said to have happened in Corpus Christi, and Mission Police Department confirmed a report of hazing was filed in their city, but that the investigation is being handled by CCPD.

A spokesperson says it is an active investigation, and no other details were being released because the incident involved juveniles.

Officials did say the investigation dealt with an incident that happened in November, but was reported in December.

"The punishment is going to depend on the severity of the actual act that occurred while there was actual hazing. but in school districts hazing is prohibited all together no matter if it's not severe from the least severe to the most - generally school district should be punished even if the acts are not severe because hazing is just prohibited. No matter what." stated, Benjamin Castillo - School Law Attorney.

Castillo says hazing is handled on a case by case basis, and it's rare in the RGV from his experience.

The term hazing means any intentional - knowing -- or reckless act occurring on or off-campus --- the act can endanger the mental or physical health of a student.

"If a student were to commit a crime against another student - hazing is not the only thing they need to worry about," added Castillo.

Under Texas law, hazing must be punished by school officials, but the type of punishment is up to each school.

Punishments range from detention, suspension, or expulsion, but if it's severe, students can be placed under alternative education, or be charged criminally if the students violated the criminal code.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: